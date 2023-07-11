Griffith City is one of two councils chosen to trial new AI technology to help identified compromised roads.
The initiative will see dashboard-mounted cameras linked to a machine-learning program installed in street-sweepers to help councils better monitor the condition of pavement.
Known as Asset AI, the technology will eventually be able to identify and even predict safety issues like damaged signage, faded line markings, potholes and rutting.
It's anticipated it will also draw on weather data to predict potholes before they have formed.
According to council's Director of Infrastructure and Operations Phil King, the 12 month trial will see five cameras installed in street sweepers and while sealed roads will be targeted, they will also be used on gravel.
Griffith City Mayor Doug Curran called the initiative a sensational measure.
"It's great to be selected as one of two in the state," Cr Curran said.
READ MORE
"We often don't know when upgrades are needed or what is happening with a piece of infrastructure on the surface.
"In some cases when it becomes clear improvements are needed, it's too late to remedy.
"Getting on top of those things quicker will be a huge benefit to us and the community. I'm really looking forward to seeing what the results are," Cr Curran said.
The initiative is being backed by the state government, with hopes it will ultimately provide cost savings to councils across the state.
In addition to Griffith, Canterbury-Bankstown in Sydney is also trialing the program while other councils are pitching to join.
Based on the success of the trial, the technology could be rolled out as early as 2024.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the results from Griffith will be of particular interest given the sprawling nature of regional roads.
"They are built differently to city roads and can be particularly challenging to audit and maintain," Mrs Aitchison said.
"Last year's extreme rainfall highlighted the battle regional councils face tracking and prioritising work in the wake of natural disasters. With this platform they can get a snapshot within a day of what has been impacted, as well as a recommendation of where to send crews first."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.