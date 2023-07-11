Plan for parade in perilous position

A plan from the Multicultural Council to put on a colourful parade in October is in a perilous position, as Griffith City Council is unsure whether enough time remains to organise the event.
The Griffith Multicultural Council has proposed a street parade on Sunday October 15, to coincide with the Multicultural Festival being held the day before - and with an estimate of 50 floats and walking groups going from the Visitors Centre carpark to Kookora Street, via Banna Avenue.
The Multicultural Council has requested support, in the form of a traffic management plan however it's unclear whether Griffith City Council will be able, or will choose to provide it.
The recommendation from council staff is to postpone the decision until 2024, in order to 'allow sufficient time to seek approval from the Traffic Committee' and to include the parade in council's budget.
The report presented to council notes that the events policy requires a four-month notification to allow a report from the Traffic Committee, but that the request for the parade missed this deadline.
Based on similar events in the past, staff estimated the cost to land between $6000 and $10,000 in total.
President of the Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca said that up to 3000 people were expected to attend the Multicultural Festival on October 14.
Griffith City Council will meet at Council Chambers on July 11 at 7pm.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
