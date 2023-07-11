The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

The proposal for a Multicultural Council parade is on the rocks due to a late request to Griffith City Council

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plan for parade in perilous position
Plan for parade in perilous position

A plan from the Multicultural Council to put on a colourful parade in October is in a perilous position, as Griffith City Council is unsure whether enough time remains to organise the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.