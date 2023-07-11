Race 3 of the Surfer competition attracted 43 long course starters and a further 30 taking the short course. Bob Barker persuaded his daughter Karen and two grandchildren (visiting from Sydney) to join him for a 3.3km short course walk.
It has been nearly two years since Adrian Piccoli was last on the "Hill", a year in Italy and now residing in Sydney he is still capable of a 6km run albeit with a slight loss of form.
Long course runners were upstaged by a primary school lad, namely Daniel Taylor. It was his second appearance on the "Hill", and he opted for the long course. With a 5-minute handicap he posted a net time of 33m34s.
A couple of minutes later James Wythes (29m30s) starting from an 11-minute handicap claimed second place then came the first woman Fiona Fattore (32m18s). In a matter of seconds, she was joined by Malcolm Blake, Tanya Moore and Derek Goullet.
Either an early game of hockey or a bye resulted in Brendon Sinclair presenting himself and claiming 7th place, then came Chris Palmer, Rodney Savage and Georgia Grimmond rounding out the top 10 placings.
Anthony Salmon is back after a hamstring injury, he decided to take things easy, possibly having a chat with Adrian Piccoli as they both shared 39th place with an equal gross time of 45m50s.
Last week's winner Rita Fascianelli-McIver had an extra 45s added to her handicap and oh dear! she was well down the ranks this week.
The Burgess sisters Amy (18m35s) and Molly (18m05s) claimed 1st and 2nd place in the short course. Amy's last appearance on the "Hill" was nearly 2 years ago while Molly has been absent for 4 years save one appearance in June 2023.
Very pleased with himself was Harrison Palmer (16m54s) in 3rd place. From a spectators point of view the last hundred meters of the short course for 4th and 5th place would have been excellent viewing. Nate Mingay and Callum Vecchio tied for 4th place with a gross time of 25m59s.
Both these runners are full throttle from start to end with no time for nice chats on course. Sporting a new pair of shoes Snow Taylor looked the part in his 3rd recent "Hill" run, for the casual reader Snow took a break of 20 or more years.
After race 3 of the Surfer competition Fiona Fattore with 84 points leads the long course competition from James Wythes 70 points and Rodney Savage 64 points.
In the short course Nate Mingay on 102 points has whooping lead from Lisa Croce 72 points and Simon Croce 71 points.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. There is a 6.0 km long course and a 3.3km short course.
