Griffith Feral Joggers Surfer's Competition Race Three

By Ron Anson
Updated July 11 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:43pm
Race 3 of the Surfer competition attracted 43 long course starters and a further 30 taking the short course. Bob Barker persuaded his daughter Karen and two grandchildren (visiting from Sydney) to join him for a 3.3km short course walk.

Local News

