Getting married is often one of the most special days in someone's life, and 2023 will be paying special mention to the people who make it happen - celebrants.
While churches have been marrying people for centuries, July 19 will mark the 50th anniversary of civil celebrancy in Australia, ensuring that all can get married whether or not they attend church.
While just three per cent of weddings were civil in 1973, celebrants now perform over 80 per cent of all marriages, and around the same percentage of funerals.
Louisa Sim is a recently registered celebrant in Griffith, taking the step in March in order to act as the celebrant for her two friends.
"I just wanted something different, something new. I know I love interacting with people, talking and finding out people's stories," she said.
"I floated the idea, and then one of my best friends asked me to be her celebrant - that really kicked me into gear, so I signed up to do the course to become one."
Her new position took off quickly, with the phone ringing off the hook as couples eagerly inquired. While there have been plenty of big events, Ms Sim said she was surprised at how many last-minute or small, legal ceremonies she had been asked to preside over.
"A big thing about it is that weddings don't have to be what we always see. I really love to encourage my clients to make the wedding be what they want - if they don't want to walk down the aisle, or say their vows out loud, they don't have to. There are only three things that need to happen," she explained.
The three things include saying legal vows, a celebrant must say the monitum and then there's the marriage certificates and notice that need to be signed, but aside from that, Ms Sim encouraged couples to do what felt natural for them.
"Each ceremony is so unique. The best couples, they're so stoked to be there and it just feels so natural. When the ceremony is all about them, and when the crowd is engaged and laughing, you just feel love coming from those two people."
Ms Sim now has a website at lovedbylou.com and is available on instagram at Lovedbylou.celebrant.
