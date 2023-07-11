It was one of the more difficult weeks on the court for the Griffith Swans as they fell to three defeats across the five grades against Mangoplah CUE.
It was a top-of-the-table clash in the A Grade netball, with the Swans looking to replicate their performance from round one and maintain their record as the only side to beat the Goannas.
It wasn't to be, as the Mangoplah side maintained their hold of top spot with a 51-47 win over the Swans, who are now four points behind in third.
It was always going to be a tough task in A Reserve up against an undefeated Mangoplah side, and the Goannas showed their class with a 59-42 win which saw the Swans fall out of the top three, now sitting a point behind Wagga in the battle for third while the B Graders fell to just their second defeat of the season in a 38-26 defeat.
C Grade continued their flawless season, coming away with a massive 51-18 victory which keeps them six points clear at the top, while the under-17s also came away with the win 36-10.
