Griffith mayor Doug Curran has welcomed long-awaited improvement works on the Kidman Way bridge over the Benerembah Channel.
The intermediate works are preparations for the installation of a new bridge at a later date and commenced late last month by Traffic for NSW.
The works are expected to wrap early August.
Mayor Doug Curran says the area has been the scene of many accidents over the years, and hopes the works will ensure the safety of commuters.
"It's quite a dangerous area, and my understand is there have even been some fatalities in the past," Cr Curran said.
"The key will be ensuring the job is done well, especially as it is a major thoroughfare for heavy vehicles heading towards Darlington Point and beyond."
Cr Curran cited the Yoogali intersection as an example of ensuring upgrades are fit for the future.
"I know with Yoogali we spent a lot of time ensuring the outcome we got would aid us going forward, not just as a short-term fix," he said.
"There's a need to ensure that issue doesn't reemerge down the track as the city grows and there is more demand in that area."
It's been estimated there are 4000 movements by traffic over the bridge each day.
The work will involve repairing support beams, with plans to replace the irrigation bridge in future and upgrading the Kidman Way intersections with North Kooba Settlers, Pellizzer, Waide and Marston roads.
"Transport is committed to ensuring the safety of all road users. This maintenance work will ensure the bridge continues to service the community while we plan for a replacement bridge," a Traffic for NSW spokesperson said.
"We listened to the feedback provided to us at the end of last year and understand a new bridge is what the community wants.
"Transport will keep the community informed of any updates as the project progresses."
Changed traffic conditions will be in place until August 4 as well as reduced speeds and single lane closures to allow a crane to safely install support beams.
Oversize vehicles - wider than five metres - will be required to contact traffic control via UHF.
It's expected additional features will include turning lanes and realignment of the road for better turning pathways for heavy vehicles.
