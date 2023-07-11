The last round of the Proten Community Cup saw the ladder leaders in both the men's and women's competitions finish the regular season unbeaten.
The Barellan Rams women's side completed their undefeated run with an 18-0 win over Ivanhoe, ending the year with 200 points for and only four points against.
In the men's competition, the Narrandera Lizards gave Goolgowi their first loss at home with a 19-18 win and so became the fourth Proten Cup team to go through a regular season undefeated.
The first game of the day saw the Rankins Springs Dragonettes win their first game of the year with a well-deserved 12-8 win over Hillston. The Springs girls struggled earlier in the season but have improved week after week and finally got a win in the last round.
Unfortunately for the Hillston girls, the loss meant they missed the finals after they had a chance to leapfrog Narrandera into fourth position.
The second game was the first meeting between the top two women's teams in Barellan and Ivanhoe. After a close first half, the class of the Rams girls eventually shone through as they ran in three converted tries to win 18-0 in what was a dress rehearsal for the major semi-final next week.
The final game saw Goolgowi keep their good record at home with a 16-4 win over Narrandera, including two tries to Sophia Kelsey. The two teams will also meet again next week in the minor semi-final in Narrandera.
The men's first game saw an undisciplined Hillston side make quick work of a depleted Rankins Springs. The Dragons had lost many through injury in a tough season and were no match for the classy Hillston backs, with Luke Farmer running in four tries and five goals.
Hillston won't want to give away as many penalties next week, though, as they qualified for the major semi-final against Narrandera. It's Hillston's first top-two finish in the Proten Cup, and they will also host the preliminary finals on July 22.
Ivanhoe also had little difficulty against Barellan as the Rams tried to avoid the wooden spoon. The Rams had lost four games by 10 points or less during the season and are a good young side who didn't really deserve to finish last. Ivanhoe got back to better from after three straight losses and will now face Goolgowi in next week's minor semi-final.
In the final game, Goolgowi lost their undefeated record at home, the last team to do so after they wiped out Rankins Springs's undefeated home record earlier in the season. The undefeated Narrandera Lizards came back to snatch the game by one point thanks to a Glen Borg field goal.
The result is only the second one-point win in Proten Cup history following the Rankins Springs and Barellan game last week. The loss sees Goolgowi fall back to third and will need to win two sudden-death games to feature in their home grand final this year.
Semi Final Draw
Women's: 12pm - minor semi: Goolgowi v Narrandera, 12.45pm - major semi: Barellan v Ivanhoe
Men's: 1.30pm - minor semi: Goolgowi v Ivanhoe, 3pm - major semi: Narrandera v Hillston
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
