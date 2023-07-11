The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith rural generalist Dr Elizabeth Dodd weighs in on mandatory placements

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 11 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith rural generalist Elizabeth Dodd has weighed in on whether measures to make it mandatory for trainee doctors to work in rural and regional areas will increase numbers for the long run. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith rural generalist Elizabeth Dodd has weighed in on whether measures to make it mandatory for trainee doctors to work in rural and regional areas will increase numbers for the long run. Picture by Allan Wilson

A Griffith rural generalist says making it mandatory for student doctors to work in rural and remote areas is only part of the answer in attracting medical staff to the bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.