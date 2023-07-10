Spider safety and control in Australian homes: 6 tips you need to know

Here in Australia we know that spiders are just a part of life. While you may be aware that they're likely in your home, sighting any can make your skin crawl.

Spiders are essential to the ecosystem and having them in your home can help keep flies and mosquitoes at bay.



Many spiders are timid and would sooner run than bite you.

However, spider bites can cause pain and localised swelling, possible allergic reactions and in some cases severe skin ulceration. Aside from the physical effects, spider sightings can trigger serious emotional reactions from those with a phobia.

This article outlines the most common spiders in the home in Western Australia and tips on how to prevent them.

Common pest spiders

Redback spider:

Mostly found in urban, dry areas; common hiding places for redback spiders are garden sheds, garages, boots kept outdoors and mailboxes. Females have a distinctive red stripe on their back while males have yellow and white markings. Redback spider venom has not caused a human death since antivenom was invented in the 1950's. Bites will cause localised pain and swelling, and possibly an allergic reaction.

Black House spider:

Likely to inhabit buildings and make a nest in the corner of window sills. Black house spiders have a brown body with black legs. Bites are infrequent but can cause pain and swelling.

Whitetail spider:

Characterised by a brown body with a thinner abdomen and a distinctive white speck at the end, whitetail spider bites are common and have been known to cause severe skin ulceration in humans.

Huntsman:

Large and brown- sometimes grey- adults, young spiders have a reddish tinge. Huntsman spiders are often found within layers of tree bark, garages and urban homes. They are large but timid and prefer not to bite.

Daddy Long-Leg spiders:

Chances are you have seen these thin, harmless spiders living around your home already. While they are venomous, their fangs cannot penetrate human skin and will not cause you any physical harm.

Spider prevention tips

1. Block entry points by installing fly screens and applying draft strips to cracks under doors and windows.

2. Clean up leaf debris in the garden and avoid putting garden beds right up against the home.

3. Use surface sprays and pesticides inside the home in cracks where spiders may hide. These sprays are only effective if the spiders come into contact with it.

4. Eliminate their food source. Spiders feed on other pests inside the home including flies, mosquitoes, moths and yes - other spiders. Eliminating other pest problems will send spiders off and on their merry way.

5. Use essential oils. Spiders do not like certain scents. Try using a diffuser with peppermint, lavender, citronella or tea tree oil to deter little invaders.

Use essential oils. Spiders do not like certain scents. Try using a diffuser with peppermint, lavender, citronella or tea tree oil to deter little invaders.

The final spin

A spider sighting in the home can be frightful.



To prevent a big spider problem, be sure to clean regularly, eliminate their food source and try using sprays and essential oils.

