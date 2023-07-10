The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police also investigate stolen vehicles, thefts

By The Area News
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigations underway following attempted ram raid
Investigations underway following attempted ram raid

A Jondaryn Avenue business is reeling after an alleged ram-raid at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.