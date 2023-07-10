Solomon Island residents from across the region flocked in numbers to Griffith at the weekend to celebrate 45 years of the country's independence.
A get-together held at the Pioneer Park Museum attracted over 200 people who came together to enjoy food, cultural dancing and displays - including a flag-raising and singing of the country's anthem.
The UK granted the Solomon Islands internal self-government in 1976, and independence in 1978, after which Solomon Islands joined the Commonwealth with Queen Elizabeth II as its Head of State, represented by a Governor-General.
President of the Solomon Islands Griffith Community Association Samsom Namona said it was wonderful for the community to come together.
"It was a hugely successful day with a great turnout with plenty of socialising," Mr Namona said.
"The best part for me was seeing the Solomon people come together from across the area to celebrate our flag and highlight our identity in Australia. It was about celebrating our past and future."
The Solomon Islands Griffith Community Association was formed in 2020, meaning few events have been held due to COVID-19.
"We hope to have more events going forward so we can grow our association," he said.
Griffith Multicultural Council president Carmel La Rocca expects the celebration for the Solomon Islands independence will become a key regular event in Griffith going forward.
"It was such a nice day, really positive and everyone was very happy. I think it was very special," she said.
READ MORE
Attendees travelled from as far as Mildura and Shepparton.
"The atmosphere was amazing and everyone was joyful. It was a great coming - together of culture for a community that is very proud of it's country. There was so much positivity and I very much look forward to it again next year," Mrs La Rocca said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.