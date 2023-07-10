The Area News
Yoogali SC defeat Canberra Juventus in Capital Premier League under 23s

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 10 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 12:14pm
In what is proving to be as close a competition as first grade, Yoogali SC has picked up three crucial points after a 2-1 win over Canberra Juventus.

