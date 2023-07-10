In what is proving to be as close a competition as first grade, Yoogali SC has picked up three crucial points after a 2-1 win over Canberra Juventus.
It was a fast start for the home side as Jack Moon was able to get to the byline before cutting the ball across the box for Iain Foggo to tap in to give Yoogali SC the lead after just eight minutes.
The lead was short-lived as Juventus scored almost straight off the kick-off with a goal just 60 seconds later with a break straight up the middle.
The Yoogali SC side was on top for most of the first half but had trouble finding that clinical touch that would have given them the lead.
Luke Tsantefskis was able to play a ball through for Moon, who was able to knock the ball around the Juventus goalkeeper, but Moon was unable to get a shot on the open goal as it went out of play off the upright.
The better of the chances continued to fall the way of the home side, but without finishing, they were unable to break the deadlock as the side entered halftime level at 1-1.
It was a similar start to the second half before Moon was finally able to find the back of the net.
Yoogali's forward press was able to force a mistake, with Daniel Febo getting in to pinch the ball before passing off to Tsantefskis.
Tsantefskis then played in Moon, who hit the upright for the second time in the match, but this time, it was the inside of the post which saw the ball nestle in the net to give Yoogali a 2-1 advantage.
The Yoogali side was able to hold on to end their two-game losing streak and move to within one point of the second-placed Brindabella Blues with one game remaining in the second round of fixtures.
This weekend will see Yoogali start what will be a tough fortnight that will really test Yoogali's credentials, starting with a clash with Brindabella in the National Capital on Saturday.
In the meeting between the two sides earlier in the season, it was the Blues who were able to come away with a 1-0 win in a close encounter.
Following the clash with Brindabella, Yoogali SC will return home to take on competition leaders ANU FC.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
