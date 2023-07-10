The Griffith Blacks ladies side is ready to hit the ground running with two rounds before the SIRU finals series gets underway.
The Blacketts have had the last two weeks on the sideline after suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Waratahs.
Coach Lama Lolotonga is looking at the defeat as a good thing with the law of averages in mind.
"That is what I said to the girls after the defeat, I'd rather lose now than in the final, but it has been a big wake-up call," he said.
"We have a couple more games before finals. Everyone is looking forward to it, and I know we lost in the last game, but I think that was a big wake-up call for us.
"We aren't unbeatable like some of the girls may have thought."
The Blacks had a similarly strong season last year only to fall at the second to last hurdle to Waratahs, and that is a thought that will be lingering in the Blacks' mind with only a fortnight left before finals.
It will be a tough lead-in for the Blacks, who take on Ag College this weekend before rounding out the regular with a clash against a resurgent CSU Reddies outfit.
Lolotonga feels the difficulty of the clashes will have his side in the right mindset heading into finals.
"It will be really tough the next two games," he said.
"We know that CSU will have a couple of girls back, so that will be a tough game for sure.
"Obviously, we have made the final, but we still have a lot of work to do."
The side has had two weeks to work on the areas that Lolotonga felt they needed to improve in but felt it was also important just to try and keep the side together.
"We have just tried to keep the girls together," he said.
"We have had a big focus on defending. Having two weeks off is a big break, so it was important that we stuck together as a team and worked on what we know we need to improve on."
Wagga Ag College will be coming into the clash this weekend looking to keep their finals hopes alive after they fell to a 44-7 defeat to Waratahs and find themselves three points outside the top four.
The clash will get underway at 2.20pm on Saturday at Beres Ellwood Oval.
