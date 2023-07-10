McCaughey mansion at Yanco Agricultural High School proved to be an ideal setting for one of the most hotly anticipated events on Leeton's calendar on Saturday night.
Over 100 attended the grounds for the Cabaret le Can Can show as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival.
After being treated to champagne, nibbles and entertainment upon arrival, guests made their way to a dining area where the celebrations continued, including a dinner served by Leeton's own Pages on Pine.
Melbourne's Brooks and Baker Productions yet again made much of the magic possible, marking their third year delivering the vintage show to the area.
"It's rare that we get the opportunity to bring this sort of entertainment to a rural setting," Brooks and Baker Productions organiser Paige Gotts said.
"We're always excited to come to Leeton for this amazing festival, especially as we've gotten to know people over the years."
Pages on Pine co-owner Vanessa Pages said it was great to see so many turn out.
"I think what makes this really special is that not many people would necessarily get the opportunity to go to Paris or experience something like a cabaret. To have it happen close to home is fabulous," she said.
Leeton Shire mayor Tony Reneker congratulated the organisers for putting on another sensational weekend - one he believes will spell dividends for the local economy.
"This Can Can in particular is a significant draw-card, given how unique it is not only to our region but beyond," Cr Reneker said.
"More people are hearing about it year after year. You only have to chat to people to find out many have travelled far and wide.
"I'd like to thank the school's principal Marni Milne for allowing this to take place at Yanco Ag this year. I think the setting really complimented the atmosphere of what this festival is all about."
Organisers Michelle Evans and Fran Macdonald said they couldn't have been more pleased with the results.
"The feedback we've had indicates this has been the most successful Cabaret we've had so far," Mrs Evans said.
"We're so privileged to have been able to have it at this location this year. It's the perfect setting and the mansion really gave an old-world feel that works extremely with what this festival is all about."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.