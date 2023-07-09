Yoogali SC's impressive run of success with yet another win at Solar Mad Stadium after putting Canberra Juventus to the sword.
The scoring almost started in the opening 120 seconds, but Joey Preece couldn't direct his header around the Juventus defender.
They didn't have to wait too much longer to open the scoring as the Canberra side invited pressure, and after Mason Donadel was able to pinch the ball high up the field, he found Preece in the box, and after rounding the keeper, he found the back of the net.
The pressure continued to build as Juventus struggled to get out of their own end, and seven minutes before the break, Yoogali SC doubled their lead as Preece played Josh De Rossi in behind, and the midfielder made no mistake for a 2-0 lead at the break.
With 23 minutes left in the clash, Preece secured the points with his second of the afternoon after a shot from the top of the box.
RELATED
Yoogali SC spearhead Darren Bailey then scored a cracker from 30 metres before, after a good passing play, De Rossi was on hand to finish the route and secure the points with a 5-0 win.
Bailey was full of praise for the front four, including De Rossi and Preece.
"We have a front four that is very resolute," he said.
"When it is firing, it is hard to compete with, and when Joey (Preece) and Josh (De Rossi) are on form, they are hard to deal with for any team, and it is great to see them firing today."
It has been an impressive run for the Griffith-based side, who, after dropping the first two games of the season are unbeaten in 11 games and haven't dropped points yet at home.
The impressive run hasn't changed the thinking from Bailey's side, who know there is still work to do.
"Your home is crucial in this league," he said.
"No matter if you are in Canberra or outside, the home form can set up your whole season, and we made a big thing about making our home a fortress, and we have done that, and the boys have really brought in.
"The job isn't done, we still have eight games, and we keep going week to week as we look to continue this run."
The three points also mean the side is now 10 points clear at the top of the table after the clash between Wagga and Queanbeyan was postponed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.