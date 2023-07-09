The Area News
Friends of Griffith Pound asks pet owners to start thinking about desexing their pets now

By The Area News
Updated July 10 2023 - 9:08am, first published 8:00am
Griffith residents who hold a concession or health care card are eligible to desex their cats for $60 and dogs for $95. Picture Shutterstock
Friends of Griffith Pound are encouraging all pet owners to consider desexing their pets now to avoid unwanted litters in the spring.

