Friends of Griffith Pound are encouraging all pet owners to consider desexing their pets now to avoid unwanted litters in the spring.
With funding support from Griffith City Council, we are currently conducting our winter desexing campaign, which coincides with the July National Desexing Month.
Griffith residents who hold a concession or health care card are eligible to desex their cats for $60 and dogs for $95.
Vouchers can be purchased online through links to the registration form on the Friends of Griffith Pound Facebook page or by scanning the QR code on their posters.
Apart from the obvious benefit of preventing unwanted puppy and kitten litters, there are other benefits in desexing pets.
Males are less likely to wander, roam or stray which reduces road accidents or fights with other males.
They are also less likely to be aggressive or territorial.
Desexing your female cat will prevent annoying behaviours, such as calling when she is on heat, often at night.
Male cats are less likely to spray around the house and yard to mark their territories.
Both male and female desexed pets generally live longer and healthier lives with a lower risk of certain cancers and diseases of the reproductive organs.
All three of Griffith's veterinary clinics are participating in this campaign and Friends of Griffith Pound thanks them for their continuing support of the less fortunate pet owners in our community.
