A fourth quarter surge guided Griffith to an impressive nine-point win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
All the more impressive is the fact they did it without coach Greg Dreyer who became the first victim of the newly introduced coaching box card system and was subsequently red-carded from the game during the third term.
It was a very even contest throughout the first three terms and there was an incredible eight lead changes as both sides traded goals at Mangoplah Sportsground.
The Swans had trailed by two points heading into the final term however were on fire early in the last with goals to Patrick Payne, Ollie Bartter and Henry Delves seeing Grififth get out to a 16-point lead.
The Swans then continued to press and despite not being to make the most of their opportunities were still able to run out 11.13 (79) to 11.4 (70) winners over the Goannas.
Dreyer was really pleased with the way that the Swans finished off the game and glad they could get the points in a tight contest.
"We expected it to be a grind and it was exactly that," Dreyer said.
"They were desperate obviously after going down to Gullie which put a bit more pressure on them.
"It was pleasing that we could respond and then kick on with it because I thought we've learnt from past games where we may not have hung onto that as well as we did."
Fourth-gamer Bailey Morrissey had a game out at Mangoplah finishing with a game-high four goals and was among the Swans best.
Dreyer was really pleased with the performance of the 17-year-old who has been playing some good senior football since his debut back in round eight against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
"That's his fourth game and he looked very comfortable," he said.
"It suited him as the ball was on the ground and he's quick and pretty agile.
"He kicked four goals and it was excellent."
Earlier in the season the Swans were overrun in a tight contest at Maher Oval against Turvey Park going down by three points.
Dreyer believed the lessons learnt from that loss proved massively beneficial as his side were able to finish off strongly in the final term.
"Earlier in the year we got to 15 points in front and then let it slip," he said.
"Whereas today we got out to 15 and they got that one goal but we hung on and played really well."
The win also sees the Swans range in on top position of the Riverina League ladder with Griffith now sitting just half a game behind the Bulldogs.
The Swans host the Bulldogs next weekend at Exies Oval and Dreyer was hopeful of another strong performance as they try to consolidate a top three finish.
"I'm happy just floating around in the top three because that's where you want to be," he said.
"We've got to be able to win these games if we are going to make finals for one and then do something in the finals."
The win is the third impressive victory the Swans have claimed on the road against a top opponent this season after previously defeating Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Wagga Tigers on their home decks.
Dreyer said it's been pleasing to be so dangerous on the road and that it gives his side a lot of confidence moving forward.
"Wagga at Wagga then Ganmain at Ganmain and this was another good away win and that was our aim," he said.
"To do that under these circumstances and they were desperate is excellent and I'm real happy."
Dreyer was forced to vacate the Swans coaching box after receiving a red card during the third term and admitted that it was a silly thing for him to do.
"It was dumb to be honest," he said.
"I let my emotions get the better of me and it was just a silly thing by me and a bit of frustration and I should know better.
"I've done my best to apologise to the umpires and we move on and take my punishment I suppose."
Dreyer will be directly referred to the match review panel following the red card.
Full Time
Griffith 3.1 6.3 8.8 11.13 (79)
MCUE 4.3 6.4 9.4 11.4 (70)
GOALS: Griffith: B.Morrissey 4, H.Delves 1, K.Spencer 1, O.Bartter 1, A.Page 1, P.Payne 1, J.Summers 1, J.Rowston 1; MCUE: N.Foley 2, D.Lord 2, J.Doering 2, H.Collins 1, H.Fitzsimmons 1, F.Collins 1, P.Gardiner 1, R.Turnbull 1
BEST: Griffith: B.Morrissey, R.Pollock, J.Rowston, B.Spencer, J.Girdler, H.Delves; MCUE: L.Pulver, R.Turnbull, H.Fitzsimmons, S.Male, T.Wheeler, D.Lord
