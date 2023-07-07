Supplying clients with a safe and modern space to meet, greet and discuss their NDIS plans without having to travel far and wide, is the aim of a newly opened My Plan Connect 'Hub'.
The grand opening of the new space was held on July 7, located in the Banna Avenue shop front that once housed Rawlinson and Brown.
The Hub's opening coincides with the recent establishment of a branch in Swan Hill, indicating the service is in demand.
"We recognised there was a need for a space where people with a disability can meet in Griffith. In that sense it's very much an expansion from our Leeton service," My Plan Connect founder Jodie O' Bree said.
"We have between 25 and 30 clients in Griffith and 200 across our network. The idea behind this expansion is to keep them in our area and serving their communities, rather than travelling to other areas for support.
"In fact, we now have some coming across to the MIA from Wagga, Cootamundra and Harden for this service.
"There's so many other choices for NDIS clients and we work with an array of organisations to offer those.
"This hub is somewhere they can call home, a place where they feel safe and included, where they can have conversations and feel supported," she said.
The newly refurbished outlet features an array of office0s and board rooms, a large recreation/work area, a kitchen, accessible toilets and more.
"At the back we have a large area where clients can do wood work, metal work and car mechanics - invaluable for those who aren't able to do TAFE," Mrs O' Bree said.
"We also do educational workshops, life-skills such as cooking classes, and independent living workshops. There's not a lot we can't offer now."
She hopes to one day open a rest-bite service in Griffith.
"We absolutely would love to do that but it really depends on the real estate market," she said.
Allied health assistant Susie Foscarini said being part of the team is a rewarding experience.
"Our participants are so grateful that we go above and beyond. What's evident is that happy staff flows through to happy carers and happy families."
Those gathered for the official opening topped of the celebrations with lunch provided by Rapid Relief Team.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
