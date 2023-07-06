The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

One local poet has managed to achieve a lifelong dream - publishing her poetry anthology

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 7 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Ovalle from Collins Booksellers with Catherine Sharpe-Lewis, author of "Life: or Something Like It." Picture by Cai Holroyd
Kerry Ovalle from Collins Booksellers with Catherine Sharpe-Lewis, author of "Life: or Something Like It." Picture by Cai Holroyd

A dream has come true for a local poet, with her first solo book hitting store shelves after years in the pipeline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.