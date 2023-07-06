A dream has come true for a local poet, with her first solo book hitting store shelves after years in the pipeline.
Catherine Sharpe-Lewis has put together her own poetry anthology, "Life: or Something Like It," and is ready to see it hit store shelves on July 7.
The book is split into three sections - 'entering the storm', 'within the storm' and 'leaving the storm' that Ms Sharpe-Lewis hopes will encapsulate the rollercoaster of life, in both good and bad ways.
"Life is unpredictable, if anything. It's relentless, beautiful and heartbreaking and nobody is immune to it ... nobody is immune to grief or heartache," she said.
"Life can be very unfair, terrible things do happen and you have to allow people to be there for good and bad ... you don't have to be a wet blanket about it, but it's okay to acknowledge. I hope this book helps people be seen."
Those ups and downs for Ms Sharpe-Lewis include divorce proceedings and her own mental health issues, but motivated her to knuckle down on the project and write her way through tough times.
Ms Sharpe-Lewis has been writing in some capacity since she was four years old, but was only recently inspired to chase her dream to put together a book of her very own - and said she hoped she could help others pursue their set-aside dreams.
"This is a 33-year-old dream come true ... I'm very curious and excited to see what comes next. I suspect it won't look anything like how I think."
She especially thanked those who had helped her pursue her own dream, particularly her mum and 'Aunty Gaye.'
"She's believed in me since I was four years old, she's one of my biggest cheerleaders ... and all the people who have been brave enough to share their life with me for this."
From here, she's already working on a children's book she hopes to have ready by the end of the year and is tossing around at least two other ideas for follow-up books.
"Life: or Something Like It" is now available at Collins Booksellers Griffith and online at www.catherinesharpe-lewis.com.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
