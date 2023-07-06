The Area News
While Council pushes to hear back from the community on the SRV, some groups remain unheard

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
July 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Leanne Austin, Tanya Pattison, Brett Stonestreet and Steve Saffioti at July 6's Council Cafe. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Leanne Austin, Tanya Pattison, Brett Stonestreet and Steve Saffioti at July 6's Council Cafe. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Councillors and community members alike have bemoaned how difficult it is to capture attention, as feedback and reactions are sought on the proposed special rate variation before a final decision is made.

Local News

