A large contingent of parents and children were welcomed to the Griffith Regional Theatre when their favourite television group, Teeny Tiny Stevies graced the stage.
Eager youngsters cheered on the morning performance on July 6, with parents and children alike recounting their positive reactions of the event.
"It was a great show for the kids to dance to and sing along with. I think the kids were very excited to see them in real life after seeing them on TV," mother Brianna Blumer said.
Karen Jennison agreed, saying her daughter Talia is a major fan of the regular ABC Kids segment
"She absolutely loved it. We really hope they come back to do more shows. Not only were they entertaining but they were also educational," she said.
It was the first time the ARIA-award winning children's group had played in Griffith and singer 'Byll Stephens said she hopes to return some day.
"It was fantastic being in Griffith, which seems like quite a vibrant place to live," she said.
"Every place is a little different but there are always kids right down the front having time of their lives and others just mesmerised. It's amazing how young kids can experience music differently yet are never short of amazed..
"One of the highlights for me was the amazing cuddles we received from them when they came up to have their photo taken with us. That's something that doesn't always happens and it's nice when they want to give you a hug to say thanks."
