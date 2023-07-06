The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Teeny Tiny Stevies deliver to dozens of young fans at Griffith Regional Theatre

AW
By Allan Wilson
July 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large contingent of parents and children were welcomed to the Griffith Regional Theatre when their favourite television group, Teeny Tiny Stevies graced the stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.