Young families in the MIA are embracing a new support service with the opening of the Griffith Family Care Centre in Binya Street.
Tresillian will provide local and intensive early parenting support, with clinicians able to offer face-to-face and virtual consultations for those in the area and beyond.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton was joined by Health Minister Ryan Park, MLHD staff and community representatives at the centre's opening on July 6.
Tresillian CEO Rob Mills said the service is vital to young families in regional communities.
"Tresillian is the largest early parenting service in Australia, providing advice, support and evidence-based programs to families in the early years," Mr Mills said.
"It has transformed the lives of thousands of Australian families and we're thrilled to be working we ensure every in the area has the best start in life.
"I was pleased to get a personal phone call from Mr Park about continued funding for our regional services, and it's great to thank him person in Griffith," Mr Mills said.
The Member for Murray Helen Dalton was instrumental in ensuring the service would not be lost as a deadline for funding renewal loomed last month.
She said it would have put renovations at the Griffith site at risk of closing had she not approached Mr Park to secure $12.2 million to keep Griffith's and six others in the state going.
"In Griffith and surrounds, Lynne Shelton, the nursing unit manager, and Karen Garzoli, child and family health nurse and midwife, have worked tirelessly to provide this incredible service.
"to have a service that supports parents having difficulty with babies up to the age of three is a welcome resource in Griffith," Mrs Dalton said.
Health Minister Ryan Park said having the service close to home in the Murrumbidgee is invaluable for those who may need extra advice, education and guidance in the early childhood years.
"New parents often face challenges, whether that be through feeding or setting a baby or toddler, perinatal anxiety or depression, which is why the support Tresillian offers is so vital," he said.
"It's not an easy time having a child and that is why I'm so proud of this service, as well as the parents who put their hands up to use it. Conversations about early childhood is something we need to keep having in our community."
Tresillian will work in partnership with the NSW government, the MLHD and Gidget Foundation Australia.
Families seeking parenting support can call the helpline on 1300 272 736 or visit this website.
