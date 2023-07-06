Griffith City Council is continuing their push to engage with the community on the much-deliberated special rate variation - to mixed results.
In an effort at transparency, the council is holding a number of 'council cafe' sessions, connecting with community groups and hosting COG meetings to explain why the SRV is needed and hear feedback from the community before they will be forced to make a final decision.
Councillors are already split on the call, and community members are similarly divided - with some calling it a necessary evil, while others are dead-set against it.
Mark Dal Bon is passionate about those who are going unheard, especially pensioners who could be hit hard by an increase - and urged council to call it a 'rate rise' instead of a variation in order to make the impact crystal clear.
"A lot of people don't know about it still. There's a short ad on the radio, it says "rate variation" not "rate increase" so people don't worry. They think a variation is little," he said.
While the council has pushed the line that without the rate rise, services would have to be cut, Mr Dal Bon said that it was a better alternative than putting those already struggling even more under the pump.
"Better that council tightens their belt than pensioners out there have gotta strangle theirs."
Reg Brown and Doug McWilliam were more sympathetic.
"I think overall, council is doing a good job. I don't believe in staff being criticised for stuff that's not their fault," Mr Brown said.
"Rates are going to have to go up, there's no doubt about it. The rate pegging has been below inflation for a number of years," added Mr McWilliam.
The special rate variation consultations are continuing with a Council Cafe at Kooyoo Plaza on July 20 and a Community Opinion Group on August 1, and another Council Cafe at Griffith Central on August 4.
