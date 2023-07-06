The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Water broker Daisy Armstrong said that the Murray-Darling Basin Plan has been 'mismanaged from the start'

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders water broker Daisy Armstrong said that the impacts of buybacks would be devastating. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Elders water broker Daisy Armstrong said that the impacts of buybacks would be devastating. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The Commonwealth government is set to forge ahead with the controversial buybacks scheme, planning to hit the goals of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan by buying 450 gigalitres of water from irrigators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.