Winter blues a real burden for some

Griffith is well and truly in the thick of winter.
For some readers, winter is the time they look forward to the most after what can be a long and hot summer in the city.
For others, it is something they dread.
This can be for a number of reasons and it's not only due to the temperature dropping.
Winter is the time where we all tend to hibernate and spend a little more time at home, particularly when the weather is miserable outside.
The winter blues are a real thing and do tend to have a negative impact on people's wellbeing and health, both physically and mentally.
If you are one of those people who tends to struggle during the winter months, be sure to reach out to a friend to join you for a coffee catch up, head out for a meal at one of our fine (and warm) establishments and just generally try to get out and about and lap up the warmth of friendship and family.
There's always light at the end of the tunnel, so make sure to take care of yourself and your wellbeing this winter.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
