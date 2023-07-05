The Area News
Local grower James Callipari and Almond Board CEO reflect on harvest

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 8:48am
Almond Board of Australia CEO Tim Jackson (centre) says this almond harvest saw a thirty per cent loss, with 108,000 tones harvested down from the predicted 156,000. Picture file
MIA almond growers are at a loss, with poor weather conditions leading to a 30 per cent loss on this years harvest.

