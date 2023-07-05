Tickets for the upcoming community musical are now available, as cast and crew all kick into overdrive to get the show ready.
The 2023 community musical is set to bring The Wedding Singer to Griffith Regional Theatre from September 13 to 23, with matinee performances on September 16 and 23.
Griffith Regional Theatre's partnership with Limone will once again be available, with a special offer of tickets, dinner and wine available for the Thursday evening shows on September 14 and 21
Producer Margaret Andreazza said that cast and crew had been busy, but that the excitement had taken hold as opening night draws nearer.
"Rehearsals are going really well, we're really looking forward to it," she said.
"We've sold quite a few tickets already."
Taking the lead as the titular wedding singer Robbie Hart will be Jesse Aviu, with romantic lead Julia Sullivan played by Lara Calabria - filling the shoes of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore from the 1998 movie.
The love triangle at the centre of the story will be filled by GRAPA mainstay James Walsh, playing the role of Glen Guglia in Mr Walsh's return to the stage.
Tickets are available from griffithregionaltheatre.com.au or by contacting the Box Office at 6962 8444.
