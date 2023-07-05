The Area News
Tickets are now available for 2023's community musical - 'The Wedding Singer'

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
July 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Jesse Aviu and Lara Calabria as Robbie Hart and Julia Sullivan. Picture submitted
Tickets for the upcoming community musical are now available, as cast and crew all kick into overdrive to get the show ready.

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

