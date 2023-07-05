Country Hope has announced a new board member to represent the Griffith area in long-time local accountant Morris Massarotto.
Mr Massarotto says he aims to assist by supporting the volunteer base and spreading the word about the organisation, particularly to those in need.
"I was looking for a way to give back to the community and be a part of an organisation that helps those in need. I think this will suit me well," Mr Massarotto said.
"I want to help build Griffith's profile within Country Hope, particularly given the city has had a major presence in the organisation.
"I'll aim to be a medium between the board, Country Hope and anyone in Griffith who wants to know more about us. We're eager to know more kids and their families who are in need so we can assist."
Recently appointed co-ordinator, Jacqui Turner, was the one Mr Massarotto credits as getting him involved.
"Jacqui has been a long time friend and colleague for many years. She knew I was in semi retirement and gave me a call to see if I was interested. It turned out it aligned well with what I was after," he said.
He is no stranger to community involvement, also serving as secretary of the Griffith Base Hospital Pioneers Trust Fund and as a member of various sporting organisations.
An accountant with Kelly and Partners, Mr Massarotto hopes to utilise his skills in the new position, as well as to learn new ones..
"I hope to consolidate Country Hope's strengths through their balance sheet so they are in the best position possible to assist children and families."
Ms Turner said she is keen to work with Mr Massarotto going forward.
"I was very happy when he said yes after I contacted him. It just seemed to click in to place. It's great to have a local representative, especially someone well-known," she said.
"Former co-ordinator Bev Devery did such a wonderful job and we hope Mr Massarotto's appointment will go a long way to expanding our reach to our clientele."
Country Hope supports and assists children suffering life threatening illness, as well as their families.
The Griffith branch covers areas such as Leeton, Hillston, Hay, Lake Cargelligo, and beyond.
All proceeds raised by Country Hope stay in the community.
Those who would like to know more can call 1800 007 880 or visit this website.
