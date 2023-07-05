The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Accountant Morris Massarotto appointed as Country Hope board member

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Hope's new board member, Griffith man Morris Massarotto with founding director Babs Donaldson OAM and co-ordinator Jacqui Turner. Picture by Allan Wilson
Country Hope's new board member, Griffith man Morris Massarotto with founding director Babs Donaldson OAM and co-ordinator Jacqui Turner. Picture by Allan Wilson

Country Hope has announced a new board member to represent the Griffith area in long-time local accountant Morris Massarotto.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.