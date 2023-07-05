The Area News
Hanwood take on Tumut Eagles in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:03pm
After a short stay at Hanwood Oval, the Pascoe Cup ladder leaders will hit the road to Wagga once more, this time to take on Tumut in Junee on Sunday.

