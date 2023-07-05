After a short stay at Hanwood Oval, the Pascoe Cup ladder leaders will hit the road to Wagga once more, this time to take on Tumut in Junee on Sunday.
The Hanwood side would have hoped that after a first half of the season that saw them play at home just twice that their stints on the road would be behind them.
It hasn't quite worked out that way as they will spend three of their next four games on the road, with their second graders also making the trip to take on Henwood Park while first grade has the bye meaning it will be three straight weeks on the road as a club.
The club has shown that road trips are no issue for them, however, as they sit four points clear at the top of the table and have only dropped two points all season.
This weekend will see them take on a Tumut side that will be looking to end a poor run of form as they look to keep their finals hopes alive. The clash between the two sides will get underway at Burns Park at 3.20pm.
