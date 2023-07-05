It will be a battle between first and second-last on the Capital Premier League ladder when Yoogali SC welcome Canberra Juventus to Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
These games can be slipping points for in-form teams, but Yoogali SC has already shown this season that they won't be taking anyone lightly and will want to maintain their impressive 10-game unbeaten streak as they move further into the second half of the season.
RELATED
The side will be bolstered by the return of Isaac Donadel, who served his one-game suspension during the Riverina Derby last weekend, which will help return some normality to the midfield, which struggled to control the game in the opening half of the clash with the Wanderers.
The Juventus side has been rooted to the bottom of the ladder most of the season but has had a promising run for the club in their first season in the CPL competition.
They have been able to pick up points in four of their last five games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.