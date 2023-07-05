Motivation will be high for the Griffith Blacks as they look to end their home stint with a second victory in a row when Deniliquin come to town on Saturday.
Not only will it be the Blacks' final home game of the season, but it will also be the Old Boys' Day which coach Chris McGregor hopes will help lift his side towards their first back-to-back wins in 2023.
"The aim is to get another Black-out," he said.
"It's also the Old Boys Day, so there will be extra motivation. We just want to continue to see the improvement."
That improvement was on show last weekend as they were able to pick up their third win of the season against Albury, with McGregor happy to see his side backing their ability more against the Steamers.
"There were some really good individual performances, and I said to the boys at training that when we made mistakes, at least, they were made when we were going at 100 per cent," he said.
"I'd much rather see them drop the ball going at 100 per cent than doing something silly. We probably could have scored another couple of tries, but it certainly wasn't through a lack of effort."
It has been a squad that has largely been thrust into first grade ahead of schedule, but McGregor feels that it could work out in the club's favour in the next couple of seasons.
RELATED
"All of them probably would have played first grade this year, but in the past, we would have probably blooded them a little bit slower and given them some time back in seconds just for their bodies and that sort of thing," he said.
"Those boys are going to be so much better in the next couple of years just because of that experience they have gained this season.
"We are talking about guys who are under the age of 20. You have Simon Star, who is leading the side as a 19-year-old. Even blokes like Isaac Baratto, who is in his mid-20s, have really stepped into a leadership role this year."
McGregor feels that his side has what it takes as long as they hold their discipline.
"The only thing we can control is ourselves, and we need to make sure that we aren't making it easier for them," he said.
The first-grade game at Exies Oval will kick off at 3.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.