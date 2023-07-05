While plenty went online to get the coveted Taylor Swift tickets just days ago, Griffith is getting ready to host an event that sold out even faster - the upcoming salami festival.
The upcoming salami festival is shaping up to be one of August's hottest events - even without the spicier sausages.
The celebration is a mainstay of the 'Taste of Italy' festival that runs from August 21 to 27 and serves as a celebration of Griffith's Italian heritage and culture. With such a packed program, the Salami Festival serves as the capper to a whole week of festivity.
Organiser Nigel Ippoliti said that demand had risen consistently, with tickets close to selling out by the end of the 2022 festival.
"The thing with the festival is, it's pretty much sold out after each event - a lot of people reserve tickets after last year," he said.
"People think they're going to get in early. I have people texting me in March thinking they'll get in early ... but because there's people out of town, they reserve space for the year ahead before they leave."
Some have even offered to buy the entire festival out, reserving around 1000 seats a year ahead of time, but the offer was declined by organisers.
Mr Ippoliti added that they always hoped to have more tickets available, but with a sit-down lunch, there was a limit to how big they could make it while still serving hot, quality food.
One of the highlights of the festival is the homemade salami competition, and this year's is already looking stronger than ever with people coming from out of town to test their skill against Griffith's famed salami scene.
"It's been another great year, and the weather has been good for curing. We're getting more and more interest from those out of town who want to pit themselves against the locals," said Mr Ippoliti.
"It's rekindled the interest in keeping our tradition alive and it's developed more of an interest in the locals about having a go. I think as you get older, you trend back to those childhood traditions. You keep it alive and pass it down to your kids."
Salamis for the competition can be submitted to Mia Casa, Leo Franco Motors or TLE electrical.
In 2022, the festival injected over 4 million dollars into Griffith's economy, making it a huge boost to the town.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
