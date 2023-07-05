The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith's 2023 Salami Festival and homemade competition are heating up as entries open

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 5 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO of St Vincent's Hospital Griffith Heidi Bayliss, one of the judges for last year's salami competition. Picture by Cai Holroyd
CEO of St Vincent's Hospital Griffith Heidi Bayliss, one of the judges for last year's salami competition. Picture by Cai Holroyd

While plenty went online to get the coveted Taylor Swift tickets just days ago, Griffith is getting ready to host an event that sold out even faster - the upcoming salami festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.