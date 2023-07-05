Griffith youngsters were able to ask all their burning questions when an MIA RFS officer lead a special Storytime event at the library on July 5.
MIA district RFS operations officer Justin Mackellar used the event as an opportunity to relay important fire safety messages to a crowd of children, parents and guardians.
He capped it off with the reading of a children's book about firefighting and the hand out of a number of activities for children.
Griffith library assistant Janine Cunial said while Storytime is a regular feature at the library, bringing in community members to talk about what they do, particularly emergency service personnel, is always an important endeavor.
"In recent times we've had police, dentists, vets and other professionals give talks about what they do for our community. It's a great way to change things up and, in this case, for the kids learn important safety messages," Mrs Cunial said.
"Mr Mackellar taught them the Stop, Drop, Cover and Roll method for if you catch fire, and the importance of telling parents if there is a fire, calling triple zero in an emergency and evacuating.
"He said the great thing about being a fireman is going past schools and seeing kids waving, It makes their day. It's great for kids to know emergency services are looking out for them and that they are approachable."
Mr Mackellar said despite not being able to obtain a firetruck for children to see up close, it nonetheless proved an important day for all.
"For us, the earlier we can interact with kids the more they're able to take on important safety information about fires," he said.
"Instilling the message earlier makes it easier later on.
"We love getting out in the community because if we don't have the community behind us, we don't get volunteers.
"So this is also a good opportunity to aspire kids at an early age to think about the possibility of becoming a firefighter later in life, perhaps even rising as high as to the level of commissioner."
