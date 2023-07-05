The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

MIA RFS operations officer Justin Mackellar leads Storytime session at Griffith Library

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 5 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith youngsters were able to ask all their burning questions when an MIA RFS officer lead a special Storytime event at the library on July 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.