The Griffith Netball 12s,13s and 14s sides put together strong performances at the Junior State Titles held in Liverpool last weekend.
The under-12s started their campaign with a 15-all draw against Southern Highlands before a tough day was rounded out with their first victory against Eurobodalla 12-7.
It was then two straight wins to start day two before they rounded out their tournament with victories over Narrabri (17-8) and Singleton (15-8) to come home with an 11th-placed finish in Division Three.
The under 13s proved that they were right up for the contest in an ultra-competitive Division Three as after an opening round loss, they picked up wins over Tamworth (17-5), West Wyalong (24-3), Woy Woy Peninsula (20-6) and Cessnock (13-12) for a strong position after day one.
Day two was bookended by wins against Cowra & District (15-8) and arch-rivals Leeton (8-5) before a draw against Lismore & District and an 18-8 win over Parramatta Auburn saw them finish in 11th after the 15 games tournament, only a point outside of the top 10.
The under-14s made a strong start to their campaign with three wins on the opening day against Parramatta Auburn (27-13), Southern Highlands (19-9) and Tamworth (16-5).
It was a tough day two for the side as they only picked up a 21-18 win over Great Lakes, but there were a couple of close defeats mixed in.
Day three featured two one-goal defeats at the hands of Kiama and Kurri Kurri before picking up their final win of the competition in their second-last game against Lismore & District.
