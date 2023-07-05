Citrus growers are being urged to double and triple-check contracts before signing anything as the price for juicing fruit is negotiated.
In the world of Valencia oranges, used mainly for juicing, processors and growers are at a stalemate as processors attempt to negotiate down prices per tonne of oranges and damaging the relationship between growers and buyers in the process.
Citrus Australia's Citrus Juice Market Development Officer, Olivia Tait said that the negotiations had started damaging transparency and honesty.
"Contracts need to be for a minimum of two years, preferably three, with fair and reasonable settlement payment terms included. These contracts need to reflect a tonnage buy-price that enables the grower to cover their costs and make a living wage," she said.
"If industry cannot recalibrate the way it operates, there may not be a fresh juice industry to speak of. Everyone loses if this is where things land."
While previous years have landed on contracts paying between 40 and 42 cents per kilo of oranges, processors have now been looking to negotiate down to under 38 cents per kilo.
Chairman of the Griffith and District Citrus Growers Association Vito Mancini urged growers to read contract offers carefully and calculate their costs required to grow before signing anything.
"We've had a huge amount of changes to our pricing. Fertiliser, water and labour costs are all through the roof ... we just want to make sure growers are aware of their costs before they sign contracts," he said.
"As an association, we can't tell you what to sign and what not to sign but as an industry spokesperson ... growers really need to understand their costs before signing anything."
Mr Mancini added that there was a need for good faith on both sides and urged all to come to the table and negotiate for a fair deal.
"What's the point of a contract unless it's fair and equitable for both parties? Processors, please work fairly with your trusted growers and growers, know your costings before signing anything. It's important that both parties are acting in good faith."
