A former Griffith woman marked a special milestone late last month when she celebrated her 100th birthday.
Caterina Violi spent the occasion on June 29 surrounded by relatives and friends at her daughter's home in Victoria.
The celebrations didn't stop on the day though, as she hosted a reunion for some 70 family members who travelled from far and wide.
Mrs Violi was born in 1923 in Calabria, Italy, the first child to parents Antonio and Maria Musolino.
Her father immigrated to Australia when she was four, with the family joining him when she was ten.
They settling in the Adelaide Hills region where they worked on a market garden growing vegetables and cherry trees, before eventually relocating to the outskirts of Adelaide where they established glass houses to grow vegetables.
In 1946 she married Rocco Violi, another immigrant from the Calabrian town of Plati, and the two moved from Adelaide to Shepparton before settling in Griffith in 1948.
In 1959 they moved to a large area farm in Nericon and lived in a house that had no electricity or telephone.
Mrs Violi worked hard during those years, milking cows and making her own butter, cheese, and ricotta.
She also made her own preserves and jams, cured salami from pigs they reared themselves and made sauce in the summer from their tomato crop.
During this time, they were blessed with four children; Domenic born in 1948, Mary in 1950, Tony in 1952 and Madge in 1959.
Having learnt English at a young age, Mrs Violi often served as an interpreter for many migrant women and their families in the area during those early years.
In the mid-60s, the family purchased a rice farm in Willbriggie and lived there until 1981 when they made the move to east Griffith.
She continued to live there after her husband passed away in 2010 and only moved to Robinvale in Victoria when the pandemic began in 2020.
Her hard working habits continue today, tending to chickens, collecting eggs, picking produce and crocheting blankets for the local hostel and nursing home.
Her son, Tony Violi, said his mother had a marvelous birthday, even managing to stay up late for the occasion.
"It was absolutely fantastic," Mr Violi said.
"She was up until around midnight enjoying quality time with her family members and friends.
"For her, the secret to a long life includes hard work and healthy eating, something we can all aspire to" he said.
