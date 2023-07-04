The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Calabria Family Wines history displayed in new innovative museum

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 4 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calabria Family Wines sales and marketing director Andrew Calabria at the enterance to the museum. Picture by Allan Wilson
Calabria Family Wines sales and marketing director Andrew Calabria at the enterance to the museum. Picture by Allan Wilson

Calabria Family Wines are putting over 75 years of history on display, with work in progress on a museum within the winery's cellar door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.