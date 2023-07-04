Calabria Family Wines are putting over 75 years of history on display, with work in progress on a museum within the winery's cellar door.
The sensory and at times interactive space celebrates Calabria's acclaimed wine portfolio while highlighting the heritage of the family winery since Francesco Calabria first founded Calabria Wines & Sons in 1945.
Third-generation Calabria Family Wines sales and marketing director Andrew Calabria said inquiries from visitors about the history sparked the idea.
"The space is very much an original part of the winery," Mr Calabria said.
"The trucks would come through in the 40s and 50s to load wine barrels bound for Sydney. There's also a great deal of memorabilia from past years we wanted to showcase. We feel it's important to keep that history.
"We also wanted to immerse our customers in the experience, especially after the pandemic, and we want to use the space as another area for tastings and events."
The museum captures the history of the winery through historic stills and timelines, as well as displayed equipment including crushers and pumps.
An innovative Sensory Wall utilises a system of hand-blown glass decanters and aroma pumps to give a scent-driven, self-guided experience in the cellar door.
"There are three that can be experienced which will change every season. They include wine, citrus, and spices - all the aromas of our area and the broader Riverina,": Mr Calabria said.
The winery is also in the throes of an overall revamp of its cellar door to feature an extensive selection of Italian-style shared plates and a seasonal shared menu designed by the venue's new chef Amanda Fuller.
A new wine bar features classic Italian shared dishes and an elevated lunch showcasing the flavours of Southern Italy.
"This has been a huge undertaking by the cellar door team and one that will be a great addition to the region," Mr Calabria said.
"The Riverina is such an iconic region for outstanding produce, generations of independent family businesses, and of course, an array of sensational wines. We aim to celebrate that with our new offerings," Mr Calabria said.
