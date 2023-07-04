With intermediate work now underway on the new women's refuge this week, Griffith Linking Communities CEO Yvonne Wilson says the upgrade can't come soon enough.
A total of 42 beds will be on offer between the current building and the new building when it is completed, up from the current 18.
While Mrs Wilson says it will make strides providing women with emergency accommodation for themselves and their children, it's just the tip of the iceberg within a broad homelessness problem affecting the city.
She says demand for the refuge has doubled in the past 12 to 18 months, with an influx of young women in need of shelter in particular.
"While many have domestic violence situations, most are simply desperately for somewhere to stay, from across the MIA and region. We're the only refuge in 200 kilometres," Mrs Wilson said.
"At one other end of the scale there's girl's as young as 16 experiencing this throughout the Linking Communities footprint.
"Even if they are working, usually their wage is insufficient compared to the cost of private rentals - and that's if they can find them.
"Young people have always had this problem, but in recent years its gotten so much harder with the price of rentals going through the roof. It's at a point where young people are choosing between paying their rent, bills, or being able to eat."
Linking Communities deputy CEO Kirrilly Salvestro said there has also been an increase of older women in need since the pandemic.
"There's an array of reasons why this could be happening. Sometimes they find themselves in this situation due to a relationship break-down where their funds are tied up.
"That demographic has been emerging for a while but increased tenfold during the pandemic and hasn't slowed."
Mrs Wilson said homelessness in the area isn't as pronounced as in the cities, but is there just the same.
"Many are couch surfing, sleeping in cars and doing what they can for shelter. Griffith isn't the only place with this problem, but I think Griffith's is unique in some ways," she said.
"In the end, people are left with no choice but to move away despite having made important connections here and there children going to school here. They are simply left with no choice.
"This is a community-wide discussion, comprising of developers, council, private enterprises, the department of housing and services like ours. It takes a whole community think-tank to see what can be done. But no fix is easy nor immediate."
