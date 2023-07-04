The Yenda Rotary Club is under new management, as Bob Turner steps down and Nayce Dalton takes the reins.
While most presidents only serve a single-year term, Mr Turner served as the club's president for three years as the club battled with all the delays and hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the general meeting on June 26 to close out the financial year though, he handed the position to Mr Dalton.
Mr Dalton said that they were big shoes to fill, but he wasn't concerned.
"It's an easygoing club. In my time, there's never been any real dramas," he said.
"Bob has been a great steward for the past two years, along with quite a few of the others."
Members and their partners were all invited along to the meeting, along with district officers Joan Graham and Jennifer Newton to celebrate the club's success over the 2022/2023 year.
The club managed to raise $11,300 for various charities throughout the year, ranging from the Fred Hollows Foundation to local schools.
Mr Dalton said that he hoped to match or exceed it this year, but that maintaining the community spirit of the club was priority one.
"Fellowship is the number one goal, serving the community is a close second. If we can enjoy ourselves and help the community while we're at it, that's pretty good."
"There's a lot of pressure on volunteers these days, we're no different."
