Yenda Rotary Club elected Nayce Dalton as the next year's president, after Bob Turner's tenure

By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Former Yenda Rotary Club president Bob Turner 'rode into the sunset' on a horse made out of a lawn mower, some PVC pipe and a gumboot. Picture contributed
The Yenda Rotary Club is under new management, as Bob Turner steps down and Nayce Dalton takes the reins.

Local News

