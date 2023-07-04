Having gone into recess in 2023, there are attempts being made to revive Griffith FC as a pathway for the area's most talented footballers.
Griffith FC president Daniel Febo said measures had been put in place to avoid the shortcomings of the previous iteration and were pleased to see all clubs getting behind the program.
"It's been a long time since everyone has sat in a room and agreed," he said.
"That has been a massive step for us, and we are pretty keen.
"It is pretty much unheard of that all the clubs came together and brainstormed about the mistakes in the past, what direction they want it to head in the future, and just being able to have a group of people that are honestly invested in football and its growth.
"It is something that hasn't happened before, there have always been discrepancies, but now we are starting to see the light that we do need this pathway to align with what we are doing locally to ensure there is a place for everyone to play."
The club has plenty of work ahead of it, including getting the ok to proceed from Capital Football, but Febo is confident they have what it takes to get back to the top.
"It's a bit uncertain at the moment because we have to submit a letter of intent," he said.
"There are a few hurdles to tick off, but in its current format, it is nothing like we have done before.
"The way it's constructed, we would be in the CPL boys; that is where the gap is at the moment. The vision is that by year two or year three , we would be fighting for promotion back into the NPL competition."
Unlike the men's CPL, which has been ultra-competitive this season in particular, it isn't at the same level in juniors which is why the Griffith FC president is confident of their ability to reach their goal.
Febo also feels that not being in the competition has made those in the local footballing ranks realise what an asset having the pathway in Canberra was.
" I think people went and played in a lot of different directions, and the grass isn't always greener where they went, but they found a place to play which is an important thing," he said.
"The consensus was that we do want to play at the highest levels, so we need to make arrangements to do so.
"Missing out was definitely a big thing because not everyone has the opportunities coming up, and I know a lot of kids in the SAP (Skills Acquisition Program) aspire to play at that level; what do their next five years of football look like? There wasn't a clear plan."
The added bonus is that with Canberra having an A-League men's licence, with the team to enter the competition in 2024-25, there is more of a chance to be picked up for the next level.
Griffith FC and before that, the Riverina Rhinos have helped Griffith's Jordan Jasnos and Pearson Kasawaya reach the national team, and Febo feels that more opportunities will come if the pathway can be re-established.
"All of these doors have opened up, and if you look at the players that left our program last year, they are playing at NPL 1 or NPL 2 clubs in the cities because they have moved away," he said.
"In the first year, we went to Canberra, two of our 13s players got picked up by A-League academies, and Pearson has done the same."
