The Griffith branch of the Country Women's Association sent school students outside, tasking them with putting together a collage out of the environment - using feathers, leaves and twigs to put together their own art projects.
On July 14 and 15, the CWA will be displaying the end projects in an art exhibition - showcasing the hard work of all those who participated.
Sheila Brady is the Agriculture and Environment Officer for the Griffith branch, and explained that she had the idea following last year's successful scavenger hunt for World Environment Day.
"My job is to look around and see what we can do to help, but unfortunately there's not a lot around Griffith," she said.
"World Environment Day is June 5, so I try and do something. Last time it was just small, I organised a scavenger hunt ... I wanted to go ambitious this year."
Going around to some of the schools in the area, the CWA tasked students to put together their own collages - and students came through with highlights such as a Boeing 747, an owl made from leaves and of course, 'Hairy Man with Leaf Moustache.'
"Yoogali especially, they really came through," said Ms Brady.
"We want the display to be varied, so we'll have a parents and grandparents section in the corner."
The art exhibition will be held at the CWA hall, with entry for a gold coin donation. It wouldn't be a CWA event without them, so refreshments will be available.
Ms Brady said that while young kids were aware of the need to save the environment, they often didn't grasp how things like recycling and saving water actually helped.
"They now they have to do things, so they recycle and have short showers and plant trees but they don't quite know how what they're doing is helping."
"It gets them out there and thinking."
