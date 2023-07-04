The Area News
Griffith CWA has put together a special environmental art exhibition made by local kids

Updated July 4 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 12:30pm
Griffith CWA Ag and Environment Officer Sheila Brady with some of the displays. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The Griffith branch of the Country Women's Association sent school students outside, tasking them with putting together a collage out of the environment - using feathers, leaves and twigs to put together their own art projects.

