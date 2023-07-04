With a "Half on the Hill" behind us, most of the Feral's were back to serious Saturday running with women claiming six of the top ten places.
In the 6.0km long course Rita Fascianelli-McIver led field of 41 home. Starting with a handicap of 2m00s she posted a net time 39m13s. Fiona Fattore came in 2nd with a net time 32m59s, then providing some dignity to male runners came Derek Goullet with the impressive net time of 27m18s.
Then came Bronwyn Jones 33m52s followed by Georgia Grimmond 34m53s. Eight seconds later Tania Moore finished then the fastest on the field came Aidan Fattore. Handicapped at 19m45s he posted the blistering time of 22m41s.
Sheila Marcus in 8th place was the 6th woman back followed by Rodney Savage and rounding out the top ten came Tom Mackerras.
Week two of the nine-week competition sees phone Fiona Fattore leading the competition with 54 points followed by Sheila Marcus 47 points and Adrian Baird 45 points, but it's early days.
The only certainty in this competition is that Bob Barker and Ron Anson returning when daylight had ceased claiming equal 40th is that they will not need to find place in their trophy cabinet for this competition.
The short course attracted a field of 20. Nate Mingay carrying the heaviest handicap of 12m30s still managed 1st place with a net time of 13m04s for the 3.3km course.
He also leads the competition with 75 points. Alana Restagno 2nd has attracted the attention of the punters and is one to watch. Callum Vecchio always puts in a strong effort finished 3rd then came the Croce's. Simon and Lisa are equal 2nd in the point score and their daughter Maggie Croce is 3rd.
Last week's pre-race briefing profiled one of the Feral's silver sponsors namely PinnacleHPC Accountants. John Keenan one of the companies Principals gave an overview of the company, then commencing with a handicap of 12 minutes posted a commendable net time of 31m59s to claim 26th place.
