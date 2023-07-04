On what was an emotional weekend for the Rankins Springs Dragons, they were able to pick up their first win of the year in Narrandera.
The Dragons were playing with the memory of one of their young players, Dane Richards, and the clash against Barellan was fit for the occasion.
A minute and 18-second silence was observed before the match with Dane's number 15 jersey retired for the season.
Goolgowi's Henry and Oliver Taylor backed up to play for the Dragons in memory of Richards, with Oliver scoring their first try after a strong start from Barellan, who scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes through Blake Jamieson and Travis Hams.
The Dragons came back in the second half with Codey Parsons scoring twice with his second with only five minutes to go to lock it up at 20-all.
A big set from the Dragons then saw Damien Walker kick a field goal from 40m out, and they held out for the last minute to get their first win of the season.
Barellan were unlucky again in a game where nobody deserved to lose and certainly didn't deserve to be winless for the season.
The Narrandera and Ivanhoe game was a similar story, with the Roosters jumping out to a 12-0 lead early before the Lizards clawed it back to 12-all.
Despite a vastly improved performance from the week before, Ivanhoe was again outgunned by Narrandera as Campbell Lyons scored a double, and Jamain Morgan scored the match-winner for a 24-18 win.
The win secures the minor premiership for Narrandera, and with the points shared between Goolgowi and Hillston, after the game was abandoned due to a long wait for an ambulance after an injury in the final women's game, the finals will be played in Narrandera for week one and week two will be in Hillston. Unless Rankins Springs can make up an 80 points differential next week, Ivanhoe will lock up fourth.
In the women's games, Goolgowi got back to winning ways with a strong win over Hillston to sneak back into the four. Barellan continued their excellent form with a 38-0 win over Rankins Springs with strong games from Brittany Everett and Olivia Whelan, with two tries each.
Ivanhoe managed to snag one back against the home team, winning 14-8 over Narrandera and securing second spot on the ladder.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
