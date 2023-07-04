An internationally acclaimed comedy hypnotist has promised attendees will be in tears of laughter when he performs in Griffith later this month.
The Griffith Swans are bringing Gerard V, who has had shows around Australia, New Zealand, the US and everywhere in between, to the Exies Bagtown this month.
The entertainer, who's real name is Gerard Verschuren, says despite performing hundreds of shows across the country, it will be his first time in Griffith.
"Football club shows are always fun so I'm expecting a great time," Mr Verschuren said.
"In a big city everyone is more or less anonymous to one another, so in a small community when you can get someone up on the stage it makes it all the more entertaining.
"There's also a much more relaxed vibe than what you would get with your average corporate crowd in metro areas.
"I've done shows as far as LA and New Zealand, but I really enjoy doing the regions in Australia."
Mr Verschuren says he used to be skeptical of hypnotism but that changed when he realised he had a knack for it, thus leading to the decision to do it full-time.
"It wasn't so much an inspiration as it was a series of accidents," he said.
"I ended up on some weird mailing lists in the 90s and one of them offered hypnotism lessons. After discovering I wasn't bad at it, I did a diploma in comedy stage hypnotism in Alberta Canada and started doing shows in 2005.
"It was at that point I realised I hated my corporate life. I describe myself now as a recovering information technology professional. I've now been doing shows full-time for 11 years," he said.
While promising the event to be hilarious, Mr Verschuren says he will only be bringing those who volunteer up on stage.
"I'll do an introduction which will sound much like stand-up comedy but realistically I'll only be setting the scene," he said.
"I'll then ask for volunteers - I don't pick people out of the crowd. From there the gags will happen and the magic will start. The results are always interesting,"
The event will take place at the Exies Bagtown on Saturday, July 22, at 8pm, with the doors to open at 6:30.
More information and tickets can be found here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
