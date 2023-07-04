The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood take commanding victory against Junee in Leonard Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In conditions where visibility was difficult in the first half, Hanwood's Leonard Cup side was able to continue their winning ways with a convincing win in the grand final rematch against Junee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.