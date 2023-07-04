In conditions where visibility was difficult in the first half, Hanwood's Leonard Cup side was able to continue their winning ways with a convincing win in the grand final rematch against Junee.
The home side, playing just their third game of the season at Hanwood Oval, were looking dangerous in the early stages and were able to get the scoring underway as, after forcing a turnover in attacking territory, Imogen Zuccato took aim from outside the box and looped the ball over the Junee keeper.
It was one-way traffic in the early stages, but Hanwood weren't able to extend their lead further until Airlee Savage was able to tap home a cross from captain Kandice Bertoldo after 26 minutes.
The floodgates opened from there as Johane Oberholzer was able to score twice in the space of six minutes to see Hanwood race out to a 4-0 lead.
The scoring didn't stop there as Lauren Bertolin played a one-time pass that sent Beth Piva in behind the Junee defence, and after sending her defender the wrong way, she placed it past the keeper while Oberholzer was able to loop her shot over the Junee keeper and complete her first half hat-trick and see Hanwood head to halftime with a 6-0 lead.
As the sun started to poke through the fog, the scoring slowed in the second half.
At the third time of asking, Bertoldo was able to climb to head home a Piva corner before Piva completed the route after being sent through by Oberholzer to make it an 8-0 final score.
Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato was pleased with the way his side was moving the ball.
"The first half, especially the last 30 minutes, the combinations were coming through, and we were playing balls to feet, and it was good to watch," he said.
"From here, moving forward, that is what we want to see; play more like that and get our touches together so that we can keep moving forward."
After only having two home games in the first half of the season, Hanwood enjoy a three-week stint at home which continues with a clash against Young.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
