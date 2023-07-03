Police find ill-gotten gains during separate inquiry

Police from the Proactive Crime Team had a lucky find on June 28, as enquiries into a separate matter uncovered the proceeds of a crime earlier.
Police were looking into a separate incident, and while enquiring at a residence in Merrigal Street, discovered the proceeds of a break-and-enter robbery at a local business a number of days earlier.
Acting quickly, police secured a search warrant from Griffith Local Court and promptly seized the ill-gotten gains along with a number of other 'items of interest.'
Following the find and seizure, a 64-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug and property related offences.
The man was released on conditional bail and is set to appear before Griffith Local Court on the August 16.
