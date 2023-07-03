Man, 70, allegedly assaulted while home in Griffith

A 70-year-old man was taken to Griffith Base Hospital after allegedly being assaulted and beaten with a stick by three people at his own property.
At around 10.45pm on June 30, the man was at his home in Noorilla Street when he heard noises coming from the side of his property. When he went to investigate, he was confronted by several people who allegedly hit him with some kind of stick and stole his phone and money.
The man was taken to Griffith Base Hospital and had his injuries treated. Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses that have heard or seen anything around Noorilla Street at the time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
