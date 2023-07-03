The Area News
A 70-year-old man was sent to Griffith Base Hospital after being beaten with a stick at his own home

Updated July 4 2023 - 9:35am, first published July 3 2023 - 4:30pm
Man, 70, allegedly assaulted while home in Griffith
A 70-year-old man was taken to Griffith Base Hospital after allegedly being assaulted and beaten with a stick by three people at his own property.

