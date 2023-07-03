The 'Roaring Twenties' made a comeback to Darlington Point at the weekend when the hall celebrated its centenary and grand reopening following extensive refurbishments.
Around 100 attendees dressed to the nines in their best 20s attire, with a historic Riley Motor Car greeting them as they made their way through the doors.
Inside, those gathered danced and celebrated the night away to the music of Griffith artist Damien 'Dookie' Thorne and others.
A noted highlight was a ceremony marking the centenary and completed refurbishments, made possible from $400,000 in state government funding.
Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae said the hall has been restored to its former glory to host community and family events for generations to come.
"It now has a fully-fitted out commercial kitchen and catering supplies which will make it a terrific venue going forward," Cr McRae said.
"Council's saw it as a priority to refurbish and the hall fit for purpose so it can be used often and for many varied family and community events. To not only open it up and for the public to see but also celebrate what's been done was wonderful.
"It's a beautiful building, right in the middle of Darlington Point and so it should have that stately presence in the middle of town."
Residents and visitors who weren't able to make it on the night had the opportunity to see the renovation up close on Sunday morning.
"I think that's special because it gave everybody and anybody an opportunity to go and have a look," Cr McRae said.
The Sunday event was also well supported by a veteran car display by the Griffith Historic Motor Club.
Murrumbidgee Council provided seed funding to the Darlington Point Public School P&C and Heritage Darlington Point to coordinate the event and raise funds.
Darlington Point Public School P&C President Annie Mitchell said the group was extremely happy with the turnout.
"I also look forward to many other activities and celebrations in the hall to come," she said.
