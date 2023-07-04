Griffith wholesalers have weighed in on a supposed shift in customer habits as they focus on frozen and canned food purchases amid rising costs of living.
Such items are increasingly becoming focal grocery items on buyers lists, according to recent comments made by Metcash CEO Doug Jones.
But Broomes Fruit and Veg owner Mick Macedone believes the demand for fresh produce remains strong, at least locally.
"I think customers have adjusted to the increased prices. We tend to suppress our prices a little when they go up overall. We haven't seen a real lot of change in buyer habits," Mr Macedone said.
"I think the habits of the pandemic are sticking by a lot of people. They got used to eating at home and a big part of that is consuming fresh produce."
Mr Macedone says he feels for produce suppliers more than anything.
"I think they're hurting. There's increasing freight prices, diesel is going up, and there's a shortage of labour which has thrown everything out of rhythm," he said.
"As a result, it's very difficult to predict what will happen in the coming months."
Griffith Foodworks store manager, Ross Catanzariti, agrees fresh produce remains highly sought, although he has noticed some increase in the demand for frozen and canned goods.
While Metcash supplies groceries, frozen and dairy items along with some liquor brands to the supermarket, produce is supplied both locally and via markets.
"Everything costs a lot more to produce these days so obviously the fresh market has taken a jump in price," Mr Catanzariti said.
"But at the same time I think fresh remains cheaper than frozen overall. There's still a lot to be said about quality. If the quality is there, it will sell.
"Although it's hard to predict, I think we will see a trend of stability over the coming months with drier conditions predicted which should help with availability of fresh stock which should entice customers to buy.
"It will be a turn around from when the floods were happening and when it was difficult to get stock."
He agrees rising inflation and cost of living is having more a profound affect on business rather than the habits of customers.
"Supermarkets are all voicing the same kind of issues as many other industries. There's labor shortages. As a result the current staff I have are working extra hours and overtime," he said.
"Then there's also costs around being able to get products on the shelf. CPI comes in and prices go up. There's plenty of things going on.
"In the end though, there's always going to be hurdles and we just have to work things the best we can. At the end of the day, that's business and in the current climate it's the same for any industry."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
