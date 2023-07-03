The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

West Wyalong remain unbeaten in Group 20 League Tag

By Liam Warren
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

West Wyalong has bounced back after dropping their first points of the season last weekend after coming away with a mercy rule win over Yanco-Wamoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.